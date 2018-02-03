Miami Heat without Hassan Whiteside against Detroit Pistons because of illness

Feb 3, 2018 7:47 PM ET

DETROIT (AP) -- Miami center Hassan Whiteside is out for the Heat's game at Detroit with an illness.

Whiteside is averaging 14.1 points and 11.7 rebounds this season. Kelly Olynyk started at center Saturday night for the Heat.

Detroit is not at full strength either, with rookie Luke Kennard (foot) and guard Dwight Buycks (illness) missing the game. The Pistons have been without point guard Reggie Jackson since late December because of an ankle injury.

Detroit is playing its second game with newly acquired star Blake Griffin.
 

