Reports: Boston Celtics to sign free-agent center Greg Monroe

Hours after formally being waived by the Phoenix Suns, big man Greg Monroe is on the move back to the Eastern Conference.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have reached an agreement with the former Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks center on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Greg Monroe will sign with the Boston Celtics, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2018

Monroe will sign a one-year, $5M deal with Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans could only offer $2.2M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2018

Can confirm Greg Monroe is going to sign with the Boston Celtics. Being able to start in New Orleans couldn’t compete with a role in Boston for significant more money. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 2, 2018

The veteran center, who is averaging 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per game this season, is a Louisiana native and had interest in signing with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans were interested in that as well, but according to Wojnarowski, they could only offer Monroe $2.2 million.

According to TNT analyst David Aldridge, the San Antonio Spurs and Pistons were also interested in adding the big man as well.

Monroe has been to the playoffs just once in his career, averaging 13.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg while shooting 52.9 percent in the Milwaukee Bucks' six-game, first-round playoff series exit against the Toronto Raptors.