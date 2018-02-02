Around The League
Reports: Boston Celtics to sign free-agent center Greg Monroe

From NBA Twitter reports

Feb 2, 2018 12:56 PM ET

Hours after formally being waived by the Phoenix Suns, big man Greg Monroe is on the move back to the Eastern Conference.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have reached an agreement with the former Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks center on a one-year, $5 million deal.

The veteran center, who is averaging 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per game this season, is a Louisiana native and had interest in signing with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans were interested in that as well, but according to Wojnarowski, they could only offer Monroe $2.2 million.

According to TNT analyst David Aldridge, the San Antonio Spurs and Pistons were also interested in adding the big man as well

Monroe has been to the playoffs just once in his career, averaging 13.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg while shooting 52.9 percent in the Milwaukee Bucks' six-game, first-round playoff series exit against the Toronto Raptors

