Hawks' Taurean Prince replacing Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon in Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars

NEW YORK -- Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince will replace injured Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon on the U.S. Team in the 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 16 at Staples Center in Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET; TNT/ESPN Radio).

Prince is averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.1 minutes while starting each of Atlanta’s 51 games in his second NBA season. He has made a team-high 90 three-pointers and is shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, up from 32.4 percent in his rookie season. Prince, the 12th pick in NBA Draft 2016 presented by State Farm, will join Hawks rookie forward/center John Collins on the U.S. Team for Rising Stars.

Brogdon, the 2016-17 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, will not play in Rising Stars after sustaining a partially torn left quadriceps tendon in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 1. He is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.5 minutes over 46 games in his second NBA season.

Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars is an annual showcase of premier young talent at NBA All-Star. For the fourth consecutive year, the game features 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world.

