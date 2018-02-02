Kevin Love (hand) doesn't need surgery, is expected to miss 8 weeks

Kevin Lovecontinued the examination and consultation process related to the non-displaced fracture of his left hand fifth metacarpal in New York City yesterday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The examination and consultation process, including the Cavaliers medical team, Head Team Physician Dr. James Rosneck and Dr. Steven Maschke of Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and Dr. Michelle Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery, is now complete.

Love will undergo a non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation process to repair the injury and is currently projected to be out for approximately eight weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

* * *