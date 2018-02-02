Charlotte Hornets score franchise-record 49 points in first quarter vs. Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets scored 49 points in the first quarter Friday night against the Indiana Pacers, the most by any team in any quarter this season.

That's also the most points by the Hornets in any quarter in franchise history and the most by any team in the first quarter since the Blazers scored 49 against the Spurs on Nov. 25, 1990.

Led by Nicolas Batum (16 points, 6/8 FG) and Kemba Walker (8 points, 3/4 FG), the Hornets shot 82.6 percent from the field, including 7/10 from beyond the arc.







The NBA record for most points in the first quarter is 50, shared by five teams:

50 - Syracuse at San Francisco, Dec. 16, 1962

50 - Boston vs. Denver, Feb. 5, 1982

50 - Utah vs. Denver, April 10, 1982

50 - Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Nov. 16, 1989

50 - Phoenix vs. Denver, Nov. 10, 1990