Report: Joe Johnson seeking trade from Utah Jazz

From NBA Twitter reports

Feb 1, 2018 11:43 AM ET

Joe Johnson is averaging 7.3 points per game for Utah this season.

Last spring, some clutch shots from Joe Johnson played a big part in the Utah Jazz scoring their first playoff series win since 2010. With the trade deadline approaching, though, Johnson is reportedly looking for a way out of Salt Lake City.

Marc Stein of the The New York Times reports Johnson has been angling behind the scenes for a trade from the Jazz. Stein also reports it will be worth monitoring to see if Johnson becomes a contract buyout candidate if the Jazz are unable to trade him. 

The 16-year veteran is averaging single-season career lows in scoring (7.3 points per game), minutes per game (22.0 mpg) and 3-point percentage (26.7 percent). He was  sidelined earlier this season with a wrist injury

Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, signed a reported two-year deal in the summer of 2016 and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

