Report: Joe Johnson seeking trade from Utah Jazz

Last spring, some clutch shots from Joe Johnson played a big part in the Utah Jazz scoring their first playoff series win since 2010. With the trade deadline approaching, though, Johnson is reportedly looking for a way out of Salt Lake City.

Marc Stein of the The New York Times reports Johnson has been angling behind the scenes for a trade from the Jazz. Stein also reports it will be worth monitoring to see if Johnson becomes a contract buyout candidate if the Jazz are unable to trade him.

Veteran scorer Joe Johnson is angling behind the scenes for a trade out of Utah, according to league sources. Will be interesting to see if he becomes a buyout candidate for contenders should no deal materialize before the Feb. 8 trade buzzer — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 1, 2018

Regarding Joe Johnson: I think every writer on the day-to-day Jazz beat has reported in some form or fashion that he's a trade candidate or a buyout candidate if no trade comes. In other words, the tweet sent out this morning shouldn't be breaking news — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) February 1, 2018

The 16-year veteran is averaging single-season career lows in scoring (7.3 points per game), minutes per game (22.0 mpg) and 3-point percentage (26.7 percent). He was sidelined earlier this season with a wrist injury.

Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, signed a reported two-year deal in the summer of 2016 and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.