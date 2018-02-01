Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon exits game with quad strain

Milwuakee Bucks guard and former Kia Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon exited Thursday's game with a left quad tendon strain.

The second-year guard appeared to suffer the injury while converting a non-contact, breakaway layup. After being attended to by team personnel, Brogodon was helped off the court and into the locker room.

A former second-round pick, Brogdon is averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest this season.