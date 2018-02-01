Around The League
Around The League

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon exits game with quad strain

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 1, 2018 9:01 PM ET

0:29

Malcolm Brogdon suffers a leg injury during Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Milwuakee Bucks guard and former Kia Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon exited Thursday's game with a left quad tendon strain.

The second-year guard appeared to suffer the injury while converting a non-contact, breakaway layup. After being attended to by team personnel, Brogodon was helped off the court and into the locker room.

A former second-round pick, Brogdon is averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest this season.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.