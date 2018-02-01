Reports: Memphis Grizzlies sit Tyreke Evans in anticipation of possible trade

Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans was held out of Wednesday's night game against the Pacers because of a possible trade, according to beat writer Ronald Tillery for The Commercial Appeal.

Evans did his usual pregame warm-up before exiting the arena to return to the Grizzlies' hotel before Indiana beat Memphis 105-101.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports trade talks are beginning to "intensify" and the organization plans to sit him out until a deal is completed.



As trade discussions involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans intensify, front office plans to sit him out until a deal is completed, league sources tell ESPN. He'll start sitting vs. Pacers tonight. Trade deadline is next Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2018



Evans understands the NBA is a business and a potential trade is out of his hands. In the meantime, he plans to come into work and "do what I do every day."