Reports: Memphis Grizzlies sit Tyreke Evans in anticipation of possible trade

Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans was held out of Wednesday's night game against the Pacers because of a possible trade, according to beat writer Ronald Tillery for The Commercial Appeal.
Evans did his usual pregame warm-up before exiting the arena to return to the Grizzlies' hotel before Indiana beat Memphis 105-101.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports trade talks are beginning to "intensify" and the organization plans to sit him out until a deal is completed.
As trade discussions involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans intensify, front office plans to sit him out until a deal is completed, league sources tell ESPN. He'll start sitting vs. Pacers tonight. Trade deadline is next Thursday.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2018
Evans understands the NBA is a business and a potential trade is out of his hands. In the meantime, he plans to come into work and "do what I do every day."
Evans is averaging 19.5 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting to go with five assists and five rebounds per game.