Around The League
Around The League

Reports: Memphis Grizzlies sit Tyreke Evans in anticipation of possible trade

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 1, 2018 1:14 AM ET

The Grizzlies are reportedly shopping Tyreke Evans in hopes of bringing back a first-round draft pick.

Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans was held out of Wednesday's night game against the Pacers because of a possible trade, according to beat writer Ronald Tillery for The Commercial Appeal.

Evans did his usual pregame warm-up before exiting the arena to return to the Grizzlies' hotel before Indiana beat Memphis 105-101.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports trade talks are beginning to "intensify" and the organization plans to sit him out until a deal is completed.
 


Evans understands the NBA is a business and a potential trade is out of his hands. In the meantime, he plans to come into work and "do what I do every day."


Evans is averaging 19.5 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting to go with five assists and five rebounds per game.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.