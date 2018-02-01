Around The League
Los Angeles Lakers say Lonzo Ball out for remainder of road trip

From NBA Twitter reports

Feb 1, 2018 2:12 PM ET

Lonzo Ball (left knee) has not played for the Lakers since Jan. 13.

Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is working his way back from a left knee sprain suffered on Jan. 13. While there were hopes he would return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup during the team's road trip, that is no longer the case.

The Lakers announced Thursday that Ball will miss the remainder of the trip to continue rehabbing his sprained MCL. He did not practice with the team on Thursday and was ruled out of the rest of the trip this afternoon. The Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon (2 ET, ABC).

 Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season. 

