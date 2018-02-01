Los Angeles Lakers say Lonzo Ball out for remainder of road trip

Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is working his way back from a left knee sprain suffered on Jan. 13. While there were hopes he would return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup during the team's road trip, that is no longer the case.

The Lakers announced Thursday that Ball will miss the remainder of the trip to continue rehabbing his sprained MCL. He did not practice with the team on Thursday and was ruled out of the rest of the trip this afternoon. The Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon (2 ET, ABC).

Lonzo Ball did not participate in today's practice in Brooklyn and has been ruled out for the rest of the road trip by head coach Luke Walton. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2018

🎥 Head coach Luke Walton gives an injury update on Lonzo Ball and talks about what the team needs to clean up heading into the game against the Nets. pic.twitter.com/Hj57kVHjpi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2018

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.