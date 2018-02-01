Chicago Bulls acquire Omer Asik, Jameer Nelson and Tony Allen from New Orleans Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has acquired Omer Asik, Jameer Nelson, Tony Allen and a protected first-round pick from New Orleans in exchange for Nikola Mirotić and a 2018 second-round pick. In addition, Chicago will have the right to swap its 2021 second-round pick with New Orleans’ own 2021 second-round pick.

“We would like to thank Niko for all of his contributions during his time with the Chicago Bulls organization. We wish him the best with this new opportunity in New Orleans. As I have previously stated, this move has our best interests at heart as we continue to remake our team and position the Bulls for a successful future.” John Paxson, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Asik (7-0, 255), selected 36th overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, has played in 14 games this season while averaging 1.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game. Asik led the NBA in total rebounds (956) and ranked third in rebounds per game (11.7) in 2012-13, and holds career averages of 5.3 points and 7.2 rebounds on .528 shooting in 467 contests. He returns to the Bulls after spending his first two NBA seasons in Chicago from 2010-12.

Nelson (6-0, 190), picked 20th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, has averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists and appeared in 43 contests this season. Nelson, a former 2009 NBA All-Star, has shot .410 from the field, .364 from beyond the arc and .765 from the free-throw line on the year. He holds career clips of 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in 871 appearances.

Allen (6-4, 213) was selected 25th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, and has averaged 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 22 appearances while shooting .484 from the field this season. A six-time All-NBA Defensive selection, Allen has recorded career averages of 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.41 steals through 820 games.

Mirotić (6-10, 260) was acquired via a trade with Minnesota, in exchange for the draft rights to Norris Cole (28th pick), the draft rights to Malcolm Lee (43rd pick) and cash considerations in the 2011 NBA Draft. He is averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.9 minutes per game this season and is shooting .474 from the field, .429 from three and .823 from the free-throw line.

In 243 career games with Chicago, Mirotić held averages of 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.0 minutes per game and shot .418 from the field, .361 from long distance and .801 from the line. He appeared in 17 playoff games for the Bulls and averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.2 minutes per game, and shot .319 from the field, .262 from three-point range and .800 from the free-throw line.