Report: Phoenix Suns reach contract buyout agreement with Greg Monroe

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 31, 2018 10:17 PM ET

Greg Monroe, 27, was making $17.8 million in the final year of his three-year, $5.4 million contract.

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a contract buyout with veteran center Greg Monroe, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
 


Should he clear waivers, Monroe is expected to receive significant interest from multiple teams for a contract for the remainder of the season.

Monroe came to Phoenix via Milwaukee in the Eric Bledsoe trade in November. He averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.

