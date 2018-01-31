Report: Phoenix Suns reach contract buyout agreement with Greg Monroe

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a contract buyout with veteran center Greg Monroe, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Should he clear waivers, Monroe is expected to receive significant interest from multiple teams for a contract for the remainder of the season.

Monroe came to Phoenix via Milwaukee in the Eric Bledsoe trade in November. He averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.