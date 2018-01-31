Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffers gruesome ankle injury while driving to rim

Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a brutal ankle injury while driving to the rim in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Canaan landed awkwardly on his left ankle and stayed on the floor in pain as his Suns teammates recoiled and had to look away.

thoughts & prayers to isaiah canaan pic.twitter.com/Iot15zDVt7 — ALSO, KEITHFUJIMOTO (@vineydelnegro) February 1, 2018



Suns beat writer Scott Bordow of azcentral.com reported the bone was protruding out of Canaan's skin.

Canaan was carried off the court on a stretcher and diagnosed with a left ankle fracture