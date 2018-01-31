Around The League
Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffers gruesome ankle injury while driving to rim

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 31, 2018 11:26 PM ET

WARNING -- GRAPHIC VIDEO: Suns guard Isaiah Canaan fractures his left ankle during Wednesday's game.

Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a brutal ankle injury while driving to the rim in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Canaan landed awkwardly on his left ankle and stayed on the floor in pain as his Suns teammates recoiled and had to look away. 


Suns beat writer Scott Bordow of azcentral.com reported the bone was protruding out of Canaan's skin.

Canaan was carried off the court on a stretcher and diagnosed with a left ankle fracture 

