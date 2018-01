LA Clippers beat writer Brad Turner of the L.A. Times joins me to analyze Monday's blockbuster deal between LA and Detroit.

Then Greg Anthony calls in from L.A. to talk about the future for the Clippers and Pistons. Plus, John Schuhmann stops by with a difficult trivia question related to Blake Griffin.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for new episodes every week this season!