Former NBA player Rasual Butler and wife Leah LaBelle killed in car accident

Longtime NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, are dead after a single-vehicle accident in California early Wednesday morning. Butler was 38 years old.

Drafted in 2002 by the Miami Heat, Butler played for eight NBA franchises during his 13-season career with his longest stint occurring in New Orleans from 2005-09.

Butler played his final regular season action with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2015-16 season. He retired with career averages of 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.

So sad this morning to here about my friend and teammate 😢 RIP Rasual Butler appreciate the people around u because u never kno 😔😔😔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 31, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018