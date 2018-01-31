Former NBA player Rasual Butler and wife Leah LaBelle killed in car accident

NBA.com Staff

Jan 31, 2018 2:12 PM ET

Rasual Butler played for eight different teams during his NBA career from 2002 to 2016.

Longtime NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, are dead after a single-vehicle accident in California early Wednesday morning. Butler was 38 years old.

Drafted in 2002 by the Miami Heat, Butler played for eight NBA franchises during his 13-season career with his longest stint occurring in New Orleans from 2005-09.

Butler played his final regular season action with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2015-16 season. He retired with career averages of 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 21.3 minutes. 

 

 

