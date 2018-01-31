Around The League
Chicago Bulls decide to shut down Nikola Mirotic until trade can be worked out

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 31, 2018 9:01 PM ET

Nikola Mirotic is the Bulls leading scorer at 16.8 ppg, despite playing just 24.9 minutes per game.

One day after rejecting a proposed trade to the Pelicans, Nikola Mirotic participated in morning shootaround and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg indicated Mirotic would come off the bench in Wednesday's night game in Portland.

Hours later, the Bulls decided to shut down Mirotic until a mutually beneficial trade can be worked out ahead of the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Hoiberg confirmed the front office's decision:
 

 


Mirotic, who has been pushing for a trade out of Chicago since teammate Bobby Portis broke two of his facial bones with a punch last October, is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while knocking down 42.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.

