Chicago Bulls decide to shut down Nikola Mirotic until trade can be worked out

One day after rejecting a proposed trade to the Pelicans, Nikola Mirotic participated in morning shootaround and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg indicated Mirotic would come off the bench in Wednesday's night game in Portland.

Hours later, the Bulls decided to shut down Mirotic until a mutually beneficial trade can be worked out ahead of the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Hoiberg confirmed the front office's decision:



“I got a call today and the decision was made to not play Niko tonight. That’s all I know at this point. We will reassess tomorrow.” Coach Hoiberg — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 1, 2018

“We’re gonna go out there and compete at a high-level with the players we have available.” Coach Hoiberg — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 1, 2018



Mirotic, who has been pushing for a trade out of Chicago since teammate Bobby Portis broke two of his facial bones with a punch last October, is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while knocking down 42.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.