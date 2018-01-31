Blogtable: Will Blake Griffin trade propel Detroit Pistons into playoffs?

* * *

The Pistons landed a star player in Monday’s trade with the Clippers. But does Detroit have enough -- right now -- to make the playoffs this season?

David Aldridge: I’m not trying to cop out on the question, but I’m not sure. Four games out doesn’t sound like a lot with 30 or so games left, but it’s more than you think. I guess it’s possible Blake Griffin could have a galvanizing effect and that the ball will wind up in the hands of better shooters/scorers now for the Pistons than before. But chemistry doesn’t usually happen that fast. Philly’s going to get J.J. Redick back eventually and Joel Embiid is getting close to back-to-back clearance, so it’s more likely than not that Philly gets rolling again post All-Star. Let’s go with no for Playoff Detroit.

Steve Aschburner: Will Blake Griffin play more games from now until the end of the regular season than Joel Embiid? To me, if you answer my question, then maybe I can answer yours. Philadelphia is the team the Pistons have to chase down to snag the East’s last postseason slot (facing the No. 1 seed is no great prize, but hey, it’s a playoff spot). Philadelphia is like two different teams when Embiid is or isn’t participating, but that might or might not occur often enough for Detroit to leapfrog them. I appreciate Stan Van Gundy’s determination, even urgency, to make this season a step forward for Detroit, but I think I’m going to trust the Process and say no.

Trey Kerby: Stan Van Gundy must think so, because he’s tied his fortunes to a Blake and Andre frontcourt for the foreseeable future. And I tend to agree. Yes, the fit will be imperfect, but Griffin has played his entire career next to a center like Drummond, so maybe the adjustment period won’t be as brutal as some would assume. And yes, the roster still has holes, but maybe Reggie Jackson can come back, maybe Luke Kennard can bust out and maybe the new-look Pistons can catch the league by surprise during the second half. Look at the Blazers last year -- they added Jusuf Nurkic and went on a crazy post-deadline run last season before the league really figured them out. It’s easy to see how the same thing could happen in Detroit. The Pistons were a borderline playoff team prior to the trade, and there’s no doubt the Pistons upped their talent level by acquiring Griffin. Keeping Griffin on the court so that the team can figure things out is the next step. If those two things happen, they’re a playoff team.