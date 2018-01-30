Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger expected to return next week

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger experienced a momentary episode of light headedness during the first quarter Sunday night at San Antonio. The symptoms subsided quickly and he was deemed fit for travel back to Sacramento on Monday for further evaluation and precautionary testing by team physicians at Kaiser Permanente.

Following a comprehensive medical evaluation, Joerger is determined to be in fine health and expected to resume coaching duties in the next week. Subsequently, Elston Turner will serve as head coach until his return.