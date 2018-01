On this week's episode, Brent Barry and Laurence Scott hear from longtime Bucks announcer Jim Paschke about his most memorable moments, Milwaukee's new arena, and more.

Then NBA photographer Andy Bernstein stops by to tell the story of how he photographed Michael Jordan's iconic shot over Byron Russell in Utah.

