Kevin Love suffers broken left hand, reportedly could miss 6-8 weeks

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love left Tuesday's game against the Pistons with a fracture in his left hand.

"He received X-rays at the arena which revealed a non-displaced fracture in his left hand fifth metacarpal," the Cavaliers said in a statement.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports Love is likely to be out 6-8 weeks.

The team says an official status update will be provided on Wednesday after further examination and consultation in Cleveland.

Heading into Tuesday's contest, Love had been averaging 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, while shooting at a career-high 40 percent from long range. The 29-year-old earned his fifth All-Star selection earlier this month and was chosen to be a member of Team LeBron during the 67th NBA All-Star Game.

Cleveland has battled injuries throughout the season with Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Tristan Thompson and Iman Shumpert all missing a significant amount of time.

Despite the injuries, the Cavaliers (29-19) have managed to maintain the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, but struggles of late have brought questions to the team's ability to reach a fourth straight NBA Finals.

With Cleveland expected to make a move before Feb. 8's trade deadline, Love's injury could hinder those plans and lead to a search for a replacement while their starting power forward is out.