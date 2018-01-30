Cavaliers' Wade returns following his agent's death

Jan 30, 2018 9:20 PM ET

DETROIT (AP) --  Dwyane Wade returned to the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Detroit after missing two games because of the death of his longtime agent Henry Thomas.

Wade missed Friday's victory over Indiana and Sunday's win over the Pistons. He checked in Tuesday night in the first quarter.

Wade said he hates calling Thomas his agent, because he's meant so much more than that to Wade's life.

"He's definitely a father to me," Wade said.

Wade said he'll have to go to Chicago at the end of the week but won't miss "any significant time."

