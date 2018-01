The Blake Griffin era has come to an end for the LA Clippers as the team dealt the high-flying five-time All-Star to the Detroit Pistons yesterday in a blockbuster move. His days in Los Angeles were marked by plenty of amazing plays and moments, so take a few minutes to relive some of his best ever moves.

Top 100 dunks in career

3:14 Play Blake Griffin's top 100 career dunks: No. 100-81

3:05 Play Blake Griffin's top 100 career dunks: No. 80-61

3:13 Play Blake Griffin's top 100 career dunks: No. 60-41

3:15 Play Blake Griffin's top 100 career dunks: No. 40-21

3:26 Play Blake Griffin's top 100 career dunks: No. 20-1

Career-best videos

5:49 Play Check out 28 of the best dunks from Blake Griffin's career!

3:19 Play Relive the top 10 plays from Blake Griffin's career!

Top 10 plays by season

2:09 Play Top 10 Plays: Blake Griffin's best so far from 2017-18 season.

4:15 Play Top 10 Plays: Blake Griffin's best so from 2014-15 season.

2:16 Play Top 10 Plays: Blake Griffin's best so from 2013-14 season.