Morning Tip Q&A: Bradley Beal

The thought, back in 2012, was that they’d get Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Picking third in that Draft, the Washington Wizards knew that Anthony Davis would go off the board first to New Orleans. But Charlotte was picking second, and with the then-Bobcats coming off a 7-59 lockout season -- the worst by percentage in league history -- many around the league the Bobcats (now the Hornets) would go for offense to try and draw back fans. The team’s leading scorer in 2011-12 was Gerald Henderson (15.1 points per game).

But the Bobcats went for defense, taking Davis’ Kentucky teammate, forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, second overall. Maybe it was because Charlotte had just hired a new, defensive-minded coach, Mike Dunlap. Or maybe Michael Jordan saw some Scottie Pippen in Kidd-Gilchrist. Whatever the reason, the Wizards, picking third, got the player they wanted -- Florida freshman guard Bradley Beal. (This isn’t after-the-fact second-guessing; this is what they’d said, privately, before the Draft.) For a few years, as both Kidd-Gilchrist and Beal struggled with injuries, the jury was out on who did better than night.

But today, the evidence points to a Wizards win. Still just 24, Beal has become one of the league’s best scorers at his position, and has teamed with John Wall to comprise one of the league’s top handful of backcourts. Beal has started every one of Washington’s 49 games this season, after starting 77 last season, and is averaging career highs in points (23.9), rebounds (4.4) and assists (3.8), and was named to his first All-Star team last week. It was a big moment for Beal, who’d already established himself as an elite shooter (and gotten $128 million from the Wizards in 2016), but who’d been in the lab with trainer Drew Hanlen for several years working on his ballhandling and footwork. This after he spent his childhood getting beaten on by his four football-playing brothers in St. Louis.

Yet despite his individual achievements, including a 51-point masterpiece in Portland while Wall was out, this year’s Wizards have been a disappointment. They’re in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but they had dreams of a top two finish this year, after taking the Boston Celtics to seven games in the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals. That’s where Washington’s season has ended in each of its three playoff appearances since 2014. But the Wizards have floundered against bad teams all season, and they’re just five games above .500, closer to being out of the playoffs than they are to the top seed.

The poor start led to a disastrous team meeting a few weeks ago that did nothing to quell the angst among players. It’s forcing Beal to find his voice as a leader, to come out of his shell and try to lead this team to something meaningful -- while not talking any more about extraneous piffle, like how the Cavaliers really didn’t want to play them in the playoffs last year.

Me: So, of Byron, Bryon, Brandon and Bruce, which Beal brother got the All-Star news first?

Bradley Beal: I heard from my girl first. She called me and told me. I think my oldest brother had told me after that. He FaceTimed me and told me; he was, like, screaming through the phone. It’s crazy. I feel like everybody else was a little more excited than I was. I’m more chill, you know, cool, calm, collected. And it still hasn’t hit me yet, honestly. It probably won’t hit me until it’s time to walk out there. But I’m definitely happy, man. It’s a blessing for sure to be able to share that floor with 23 other guys who are considered the best players in the world.

Me: You were on the beach last year during All-Star weekend, right?

BB: Yeah, I was in the DR. I enjoyed my little five days that we got off.