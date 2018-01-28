Around The League
Around The League

Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza leaves game with left hamstring injury

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 28, 2018 7:57 PM ET

Trevor Ariza tweaked his left hamstring shortly after tip-off in a collision with Marquese Chriss.

Rockets forward Trevor Ariza will undergo tests Monday after injuring his left hamstring early in the first quarter of Houston's 113-102 victory over the Suns.

Ariza collided under the basket with Marquese Chriss on a dunk attempt and landed awkwardly. He was slow to get up, made both free throws and then, after jogging down the court in apparent pain, committed a foul to stop play and check himself out of the game to head to the locker room.

The Rockets initially ruled Ariza questionable to return with "a left leg injury." Ariza did not return to the Rockets bench.

“He’ll be reevaluated tomorrow,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He hurt his hamstring. What degree or however, hopefully it’s very minor, but we’ll find out a little bit more tomorrow.”
 


Chris Paul also left the game early after D’Antoni thought he did not look quite right. Paul said he was fine and D’Antoni just wanted to be sure he could get full attention in the training room.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.