Orlando Magic waive Adreian Payne after name surfaces in Michigan State scandal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Orlando Magic have waived former first-round pick Adreian Payne, the latest fallout from what has become a crisis at Michigan State.

Magic coach Frank Vogel confirmed the move Saturday, declining further comment other than to wish Payne well.

Payne was part of an ESPN report, detailing sexual assault allegations against former Spartans. The 6-foot-10 forward was drafted No. 15 overall in 2014 by Atlanta out of Michigan State and was traded during his rookie season to Minnesota.

The Magic signed him to a two-way contract last August. He played just five games for Orlando in the NBA and spent much of the season with its G League team.

Payne has averaged 4 points and 2.9 rebounds over 107 NBA games.