Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker expects target date for return this week

CHICAGO (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker expects to know a target date this week for his return from the second major knee surgery of his young career.

Parker played two-on-two on Saturday and worked out prior to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

The second overall pick in the 2014 draft, he was averaging 20.1 points when he tore his left ACL in a game against Houston on Feb. 8, 2017. It was his second major injury to that knee in three seasons. He had surgery six days later, and the Bucks said it would take a year for him to return.



