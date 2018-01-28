Around The League
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger exits game after 'momentary episode of light headedness'

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 28, 2018 8:16 PM ET

Kings coach Dave Joerger felt lightheaded during the first quarter of Sunday’s game in San Antonio and will not return.

While shouting instructions to players on the court, Joerger abruptly fell to a knee on the sideline. He was then escorted to the locker room as a precaution.

About 20 minutes after the incident occurred, the Kings announced that Joerger suffered a "momentary episode of light headedness" and would not return to the game for precautionary reasons.
 


Lead assistant Elston Turner has taken over as coach for the game.

Joeger appeared flushed and pale during pregame introductions when he was shown on the video screens at the AT&T Center.

The 43-year-old Joerger is in his second season with Sacramento after three years as Memphis' coach.

