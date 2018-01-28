Cleveland Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade misses 2nd game expected to return Tuesday

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue expects Dwyane Wade will return Tuesday for Cleveland's game at Detroit.

Wade was excused from the team following the death of his longtime agent Henry Thomas. The veteran guard missed Friday's victory over Indiana and won't play Sunday against the Pistons.

Wade is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 points and 3.7 assists in 42 games. The 36-year-old guard started the first three games of the season, but has been a key player off the bench since.

Cleveland's victory over the Pacers came after the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions lost 10 of 13. The Cavaliers completed a tension-filled week that included a heated team meeting, starting lineup change and persistent trade rumors.

The Cavaliers (28-19) are third in the conference, trailing Boston by 5 1/2 games and Toronto by four.