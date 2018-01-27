Report: Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace announces that Mike Conley will have season-ending surgery

After trying a variety of different treatment options on an injured heel, Mike Conley and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed that the best course of action would be season-ending surgery.

Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace announces in email moments ago to MVP season-ticket holders that Mike Conley will require season-ending surgery "to smooth a small bone protrusion" in his left heel. Conley is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Conley has been limited to just 12 games this season, last playing on Nov. 13. Despite making progress earlier this month in the form of 3-on-3 scrimmages, the pain and soreness persisted.

Mike Conley was as hopeful as anyone that he'd return at some point this season. But he also cautioned that progress was slow: "Time is the only thing that can kind of heal this kind of thing," Conley said earlier this month. "And it seems like it’s taking forever." — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Conley had told me that he initially felt discomfort in the heel the second game of the season against Golden State, then spent nearly a month trying to treat and manage the soreness until "it I knew I wasn't helping the team." — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018