Around The League
Around The League

Report: Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace announces that Mike Conley will have season-ending surgery

From NBA Twitter reports

Jan 27, 2018 2:05 PM ET

Mike Conley last played on Nov. 13 and has been limited to just 12 games this season.

After trying a variety of different treatment options on an injured heel, Mike Conley and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed that the best course of action would be season-ending surgery.

Conley has been limited to just 12 games this season, last playing on Nov. 13. Despite making progress earlier this month in the form of 3-on-3 scrimmages, the pain and soreness persisted. 

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.