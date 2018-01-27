Around The League
Report: Thunder guard Andre Roberson ruptures patellar tendon against Pistons

NBA.com Staff

Jan 27, 2018 6:55 PM ET

3:20

Oklahoma City swingman Andre Roberson will reportedly miss the rest of the season.

Thunder guard Andre Roberson was taken off the court via gurney in Detroit after suffering what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting to be a season-ending rupture of his left patellar tendon.

Roberson was injured while jumping for a lob pass late in the third quarter of Oklahoma City's 121-108 victory over the Pistons. Roberson landed hard on his back and immediately dragged himself off the court so he could be receive medical attention. 

Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirmed a patellar injury after the game, but not the extent. 

"He's certainly a huge loss," Donovan said, "and I think everybody's been able to see that since he's ... come back to us and the way he's (played) defensively. You play 82 games, there's gonna be guys that are gonna be in and out and different guys will have to step up in his absence."

One of the NBA's better perimeter defenders, Roberson is averaging 5.0 points in 26.7 minutes in his fifth NBA season, all with the Thunder.  

