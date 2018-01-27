Report: Thunder guard Andre Roberson ruptures patellar tendon against Pistons

Thunder guard Andre Roberson was taken off the court via gurney in Detroit after suffering what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting to be a season-ending rupture of his left patellar tendon.

Sources: Andre Roberson will be examined upon return to OKC, but expectation is that he will need to undergo season-ending surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his left leg. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2018

Roberson was injured while jumping for a lob pass late in the third quarter of Oklahoma City's 121-108 victory over the Pistons. Roberson landed hard on his back and immediately dragged himself off the court so he could be receive medical attention.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirmed a patellar injury after the game, but not the extent.

"He's certainly a huge loss," Donovan said, "and I think everybody's been able to see that since he's ... come back to us and the way he's (played) defensively. You play 82 games, there's gonna be guys that are gonna be in and out and different guys will have to step up in his absence."

Andre Roberson leaves game vs. Pistons on a stretcher after scary fall 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SDxg95Jt2p — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 27, 2018

One of the NBA's better perimeter defenders, Roberson is averaging 5.0 points in 26.7 minutes in his fifth NBA season, all with the Thunder.