Jimmy Butler returns to Minnesota Timberwolves lineup after missing 4 games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- All-Star guard Jimmy Butler returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves' lineup Saturday night after missing four games with soreness in his right knee.

Butler worked out before the game against Brooklyn, getting final clearance to make his return. Butler was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season. He's averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first season in Minnesota.

Butler has missed six games this season, with the Timberwolves (31-20) going 2-4 without him in the lineup.

Brooklyn is without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin strain), Caris Levert (sore left groin) and D'Angelo Russell (return from injury management).