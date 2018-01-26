Around The League
Reports: New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) out for season

All-Star suffers torn left Achilles tendon after going for rebound late in New Orleans victory over Houston

NBA.com staff reports

Jan 26, 2018 10:37 PM ET

DeMarcus Cousins is helped off the court after suffering a non-contact leg injury on Friday night.

Newly minted All-Star starter DeMarcus Cousins was helped off the court late in New Orleans' 115-113 win over Houston Friday night after suffering a non-contact injury to his left leg.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters after the game that Cousins suffered an injury to his left Achilles. Multiple reports later surfaced that the initial diagnosis of a torn Achilles tendon was confirmed by an MRI. Cousins is expected to miss the rest of the 2017-18 season.

 

Cousins finished the game with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, marking his second triple-double this week. New Orleans has now won four straight and seven of its last eight games.

Cousins' standing as a teammate and a star player have never been higher while helping the Pelicans inch closer to their first playoff appearance since 2015 -- and the first postseason of Cousins' own eight-year career.

The 6-10 big man is averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals and 3-pointers made per contest in the final season of his current contract. Cousins was expected to command a new max salary deal this offseason. Between New Orleans investing in him via trade last season and Cousins' dominant pairing with fellow big man Anthony Davis, the Pelicans figured to play a prominent role in his free agent decision.

