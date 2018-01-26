Around The League
NBA players, teams wish speedy recovery to DeMarcus Cousins

NBA.com staff reports

Jan 27, 2018 12:08 AM ET

DeMarcus Cousins left Friday's game with a reported torn left Achilles tendon and is out for the season.

The NBA family reached out to DeMarcus Cousins on Friday night after the All-Star big man suffered a potentially season-ending injury to his left Achilles. LeBron James, Gordon Hayward and others were quick to take to social media after the news and video of the injury spread, offering their condolences and well wishes. Here are some of them:

 

 

