NBA players, teams wish speedy recovery to DeMarcus Cousins

The NBA family reached out to DeMarcus Cousins on Friday night after the All-Star big man suffered a potentially season-ending injury to his left Achilles. LeBron James, Gordon Hayward and others were quick to take to social media after the news and video of the injury spread, offering their condolences and well wishes. Here are some of them:

Thoughts out to @boogiecousins! Hope you good big fella. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2018

Prayers go out for @boogiecousins...Stay positive through this man! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 27, 2018

My prayers go out to @boogiecousins 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2018

prayers up to @boogiecousins. hate to see that happen. come back stronger and better. — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) January 27, 2018

Damn man . Prayers up cur cuz @boogiecousins 🙏🏽. Speedy recovery my G. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 27, 2018

Hope big fella @boogiecousins is ok!!! Prayers 👏🏼 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 27, 2018

Prayers going up for @boogiecousins, speedy and healthy recovery big fella!!!Never want to see that. 🙏🏾 — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) January 27, 2018

All prayers up for big fella @boogiecousins 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 27, 2018

Praying hard for my brother @boogiecousins right now!!! God’s got you fam — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 27, 2018