NBA players, teams wish speedy recovery to DeMarcus Cousins

The NBA family reached out to DeMarcus Cousins on Friday night after the All-Star big man suffered a potentially season-ending injury to his left Achilles. LeBron James, Gordon Hayward and others were quick to take to social media after the news and video of the injury spread, offering their condolences and well wishes. Here are some of them:
Thoughts out to @boogiecousins! Hope you good big fella. 🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2018
Prayers go out for @boogiecousins...Stay positive through this man!— Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 27, 2018
My prayers go out to @boogiecousins 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2018
prayers up to @boogiecousins. hate to see that happen. come back stronger and better.— Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) January 27, 2018
Damn man . Prayers up cur cuz @boogiecousins 🙏🏽. Speedy recovery my G.— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 27, 2018
Hope big fella @boogiecousins is ok!!! Prayers 👏🏼— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 27, 2018
Prayers going up for @boogiecousins, speedy and healthy recovery big fella!!!Never want to see that. 🙏🏾— DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) January 27, 2018
Prayers up @boogiecousins 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) January 27, 2018
All prayers up for big fella @boogiecousins 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 27, 2018
Praying hard for my brother @boogiecousins right now!!! God’s got you fam— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 27, 2018
Prayers up for. @boogiecousins I’ve been there— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 27, 2018