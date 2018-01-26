Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade excused for "personal matter"

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade will miss one game and possibly more time to attend to a personal matter.

Wade, who has played well coming off the bench in his first season with Cleveland, was excused from the team Friday before the struggling Cavs hosted Indiana. Coach Tyronn Lue did not provide any details for Wade's absence or a timeline for his return.

Lue said general manager Koby Altman told Wade to "take his time" during the unspecified leave.

The 36-year-old Wade is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 points and 3.7 assists in 42 games for the struggling Cavs, who have lost 10 of 13. Wade willingly moved to Cleveland's second unit and he has been a steadying force for the team.

With Wade gone, Lue said guard Derrick Rose will likely play more minutes. Rose missed two months with an ankle injury before returning recently and the Cavs have been mindful of his condition.

