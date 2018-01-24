Boston Celtics to be without Al Horford, Marcus Smart against LA Clippers

The Boston Celtics will be without two key pieces as they face the LA Clippers (10:30 ET, ESPN) and try to end a four-game losing streak.

Al Horford is still recovering from an incidental shot to the face from Lakers rookie Josh Hart on Tuesday. The Celtics said he did not suffer a concussion, but they are holding him out for further observation,.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Al Horford will not play tonight as a precaution. The team wants to be certain that he does not have a concussion. Brad Stevens says Horford is feeling “a lot better” today. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2018

Guard Marcus Smart is also out after suffering a laceration to his shooting hand at the team hotel Wednesday afternoon. Coach Brad Stevens said Smart needed stitches for the injury, but it "doesn't sound like a long-term injury."

#NEBHInjuryReport: Marcus Smart will not play tonight. He lacerated his hand today on glass and received stitches. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2018