Around The League
Around The League

Boston Celtics to be without Al Horford, Marcus Smart against LA Clippers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 24, 2018 9:58 PM ET

Al Horford was examined for a concussion, but the results were negative.

The Boston Celtics will be without two key pieces as they face the LA Clippers (10:30 ET, ESPN) and try to end a four-game losing streak. 

Al Horford is still recovering from an incidental shot to the face from Lakers rookie Josh Hart on Tuesday. The Celtics said he did not suffer a concussion, but they are holding him out for further observation,.

Guard Marcus Smart is also out after suffering a laceration to his shooting hand at the team hotel Wednesday afternoon. Coach Brad Stevens said Smart needed stitches for the injury, but it "doesn't sound like a long-term injury."  

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.