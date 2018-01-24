Boston Celtics to be without Al Horford, Marcus Smart against LA Clippers

The Boston Celtics will be without two key pieces as they face the LA Clippers (10:30 ET, ESPN) and try to end a four-game losing streak.
Al Horford is still recovering from an incidental shot to the face from Lakers rookie Josh Hart on Tuesday. The Celtics said he did not suffer a concussion, but they are holding him out for further observation,.
#NEBHInjuryReport: Al Horford will not play tonight as a precaution. The team wants to be certain that he does not have a concussion. Brad Stevens says Horford is feeling “a lot better” today.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2018
Guard Marcus Smart is also out after suffering a laceration to his shooting hand at the team hotel Wednesday afternoon. Coach Brad Stevens said Smart needed stitches for the injury, but it "doesn't sound like a long-term injury."
#NEBHInjuryReport: Marcus Smart will not play tonight. He lacerated his hand today on glass and received stitches.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2018
Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart lacerated his hand on glass at the team hotel today. He’s out vs Clippers and team is trying to determine what exactly happened. pic.twitter.com/8LXRuPlbBj— Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 25, 2018