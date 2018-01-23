Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters undergoes ankle surgery

Official release

Jan 23, 2018 6:29 PM ET

MIAMI, FL – The Miami Heat announced today that guard Dion Waiters underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair instability in the left ankle. A preexisting navicular bone fracture was also repaired.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel and observed by Heat team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick and Heat Assistant Athletic Trainer & Director of Rehabilitation Brandon Gilliam at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, California. He will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Waiters has appeared in 30 games (all starts) with the Heat this season averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30.6 minutes of action.

