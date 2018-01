Play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco of YES Network and ESPN joins me to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to fire Jason Kidd, the re-energized Brooklyn Nets, and more.

Then Greg Anthony calls in from San Antonio to analyze the Cavaliers and Spurs. Plus, we play some trivia with John Schuhmann and pick our All-Star 2018 reserves.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for new episodes every week this season!