All-Star social reactions: Lou Williams shakes head at snub

With the 2018 NBA All-Stars officially announced, players took to social media with gripes for names that were left out of this year's game.

Two players even reacted to their "snub" publicly. Clippers' Lou Williams and Pistons' Andre Drummond weren't satisfied with the coaches vote and made that known on Twitter late Tuesday evening.

Lol — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) January 23, 2018

Guess I gotta start doing back flips after every point I score to get attention around here!



Lmao on to the next — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 24, 2018

Drummond had some more words to share that we won't publish on this site. Instead, here's some of their teammates loyally reacting to the results.

The Coaches Vote!!!! I bet the entire scouting report is how to slow @TeamLou23 down. And no one has yet done it. So why isn’t he a All-Star??? Coaches?? — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 24, 2018

Wow so @TeamLou23 isn’t a All-Star!!!! What else does he have to do. Really need to know the honest truth. Why isn’t Lou a All-Star??? @NBA — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 24, 2018

Both Williams and Drummond had strong cases for the All-Star game. Williams is having a breakout season and has kept the the injury-riddled Clippers in postseason contention. He's scored 30-plus points 14 times this season and even has a 50-point game and victory at Golden State under his belt. The former Sixth Man of the Year is also the West's leading scorer in the fourth quarter.

Drummond, who is averaging a career- and league-high 15 rebounds per game, has played well enough to be considered for his second All-Star game. One of his most notable improvements came at the charity stripe as the sixth-year center jumped his free-throw percentage to 63 percent after shooting 40.6 percent throughout his career. He's also had three 20-20 games this season, most by any player in the East.

The 67th All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.