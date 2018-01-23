All-Star social reactions: Lou Williams shakes head at snub

NBA.com social media reports

Jan 23, 2018 11:10 PM ET

Lou Williams is averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game, but wasn't selected as an All-Star.

With the 2018 NBA All-Stars officially announced, players took to social media with gripes for names that were left out of this year's game.

Two players even reacted to their "snub" publicly. Clippers' Lou Williams and Pistons' Andre Drummond weren't satisfied with the coaches vote and made that known on Twitter late Tuesday evening.

Drummond had some more words to share that we won't publish on this site. Instead, here's some of their teammates loyally reacting to the results.

Both Williams and Drummond had strong cases for the All-Star game. Williams is having a breakout season and has kept the the injury-riddled Clippers in postseason contention. He's scored 30-plus points 14 times this season and even has a 50-point game and victory at Golden State under his belt. The former Sixth Man of the Year is also the West's leading scorer in the fourth quarter.

Drummond, who is averaging a career- and league-high 15 rebounds per game, has played well enough to be considered for his second All-Star game. One of his most notable improvements came at the charity stripe as the sixth-year center jumped his free-throw percentage to 63 percent after shooting 40.6 percent throughout his career. He's also had three 20-20 games this season, most by any player in the East.

The 67th All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

