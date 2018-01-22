Around The League
Report: Several Cleveland Cavaliers challenge Kevin Love over illness-caused departure, missed practice

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 22, 2018 10:25 PM ET

All is not well in Cleveland. This is not news, especially after the Cavaliers gave up a whopping 148 points in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City. They are 4-10 over their last 14 games, tied for the third-worst mark in the league over that span.

The rough stretch has not only dropped Cleveland into a virtual tie for third place in the East, but also created tense questions in the locker room. Some have been dismissed, including the notion that coach Tyronn Lue might be on the hot seat.

Kevin Love, however, is reportedly not being so easily forgiven. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team held an "emotional" meeting before Monday's practice in which several Cavalier players challenged the legitimacy of the illness that forced Love to leave Saturday's game early, as well as miss Sunday's team practice.

Love played just over three minutes in the contest, going 0-for-2 from the field while failing to make any other statistical impact. The four-time All-Star told reporters after Monday's practice that he felt dizzy during the game, but that he was now feeling better and was planning to play against San Antonio on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers were counting on Love to step up this season after trading point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston last summer to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and a first-round pick. Thomas has only recently resumed playing after recovering from a complicated hip injury. Love's production, however, has seen minimal improvement.

Wojnarowski added that there was some sense of closure after Love defended and explained himself on Monday, but whether long-term peace had been achieved "remains to be seen."

