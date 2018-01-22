New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins joins elite company after historic triple-double

DeMarcus Cousins' dominance on the court is unquestioned. It's a big reason why he was voted in as a starter for the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

On Monday night, the Pelicans big man took that trait to an entirely new level. In a double-overtime victory over Chicago, Cousins amassed 44 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists in 52 minutes of play. The triple-double not only propelled New Orleans to the win, it also planted Cousins firmly on an extremely short list of NBA legends.

The last player to produce at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972. The others: Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor -- all of whom are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

* * *

40-20-10 Games in NBA History

Points | Rebounds | Assists | Player | Date | Outcome

44 | 24 | 10 | DeMarcus Cousins | Jan. 22, 2018 | Pelicans 132, Bulls 128 (2 OT)

44 | 20 | 11 | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Feb. 26, 1972 | Bucks 119, Suns 117 (OT)

53 | 32 | 14 | Wilt Chamberlain | March 18, 1968 | Sixers 158, Lakers 128

42 | 30 | 10 | Wilt Chamberlain | Feb. 24, 1967 | Sixers 149, Bullets 118

41 | 23 | 13 | Wilt Chamberlain | Feb. 14, 1966 | Sixers 149, Pistons 123

42 | 21 | 10 | Oscar Robertson | Jan. 9, 1965 | Royals 128, Bullets 119

40 | 23 | 12 | Wilt Chamberlain | Dec. 22, 1963 | Warriors 118, Sixers 104

45 | 33 | 10 | Wilt Chamberlain | March 3, 1963 | Warriors 123, Royals 122

51 | 29 | 11 | Wilt Chamberlain | Feb. 13, 1963 | Warriors 132, Pistons 134 (OT)

52 | 25 | 10 | Elgin Baylor | Dec. 13, 1961 | Lakers 137, Hawks 136 (OT)

* * *

Cousins has teamed with fellow University of Kentucky alum Anthony Davis to lift New Orleans four games above .500 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. A seven-year veteran, Cousins has yet to play in the postseason, though the Pelicans are sixth in the Western Conference.