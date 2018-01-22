Morning Tip Q&A: Mike Conley

The week began in Memphis with Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday, and the beginning of ceremonies in the city that will continue through April 4, which will mark 50 years since the civil rights’ leader’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel -- whose remaining shell, now a part of the National Civil Rights Museum, stands less than a mile from FedEx Forum, where the Grizzlies play.

Mike Conley visited the Lorraine Motel and National Civil Rights Museum last week.

The juxtaposition of those two buildings encompasses much of the last 50 years for African-Americans in the city, and in the country. So much is better for black people today than it was then, but so many people of color remain trapped in unemployment and poverty. It is a conundrum not lost on people like Mike Conley, who is going through one of his most frustrating years as a pro.

He’s only played in 12 games this season because of Achilles and heel problems, and while he’s slowly working his way back toward playing again, the Grizzlies have cratered, currently well out of the playoff race in the Western Conference. But Conley, a two-time winner of the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award, and who pledged $1 million last year to the Grizzlies’ mentorship program, is still engaged while he waits to get back on the court.

Mike Conley took part in a panel discussion at the National Civil Rights Museum on MLK Day.

He toured the Museum last week with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts. His annual “Bowl And Bash” bowling tournament helps raise funds for and bring awareness to Sickle Cell Anemia, a disease prevalent in the African-American community. He’s worked with the Samaritan’s Feet charity to provide shoes for local kids who can’t afford to buy them. Yet the week also ended with more losing for the Grizzlies, and frustration for their leader, who will have to wait at least another year before trying to, once again, earn his first All-Star Game appearance.

Me: You have been in Memphis for more than a decade. You’ve come out of pocket in a significant way to help the city. So as Memphis begins commemorating the passage of 50 years since Dr. King’s assassination, what are you thoughts about being here and being part of a community that’s trying to deal with this?

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education” - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Yesterday was such a great honor and a day I’ll never forget #MLKDAYpic.twitter.com/3PU1y0gA7Y — Mike Conley (@mconley11) January 15, 2018

Mike Conley: It’s very special. It’s a very special time around here. As I’ve grown in my 11 seasons here, you get more and more a sense of humility, and the pride the city holds. The honor it is to be a Memphian, especially this time of year. The significance of the 50th, the big 50, it’s just really an honor to be a part of this, to know that this community that I’ve been a part of for so long, this community that I know has seen a lot and been through a lot, and had to deal with a lot, and to have such a historic moment happen in the city in which we call home is just a powerful moment to be a Memphian.

Me: You carried Grit-n-Grind in the building for so long. Is it the same outside in the city?

.@NBA commissioner Adam Silver, @TheNBPA executive director Michele Roberts, @JeanieBuss & @mconley11 share a powerful moment on the balcony at the Lorraine Motel pic.twitter.com/STlCGgDrWF — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 14, 2018

MC: For sure. We connect on the court, but the bond extends way beyond basketball. That’s what we hold so tight and dear to us, the community work, the time we spend with these people. They’re family members, honestly. They’re family members. They come up to you and they don’t call you by your full name; they say ‘what’s up, Mike?’ ‘What’s up, M.C.?’ It’s like you’re talking to your brother. And that is the kind of connection we’ve built, this organization, and it’s something we stand by.