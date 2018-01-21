Around The League
Report: San Antonio Spurs demote Tony Parker from starting lineup

Jan 21, 2018 11:23 PM ET

It's the end of an era in San Antonio. 

After joining the Spurs' starting lineup as a teenager just five games into his rookie season in 2001-02, Tony Parker is their first-string point guard no more. 

As reported by the San Antonio Express-News, Parker said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich informed him he will back up second-year veteran Dejounte Murray. 

Parker seems to have taken the news in stride, vowing to take Murray under his wing. 

"(Pop) told me he thought it was time, and I was like, 'No problem.' ," he said. "Just like Manu (Ginobili), just like Pau (Gasol), you know that day is going to come. I will support Pop's decision, and I will try to help DJ as best as I can and try to be the best I can in that second unit with Manu and Patty (Mills)."

Age, injuries and mileage have all piled up for Parker in his 17th NBA season, in which he's averaging career-lows in scoring (8.0 ppg), assists (4.0) and minutes (21.7). 

Sunday's 94-86 loss to the Pacers marked just the 14th time in 1,165 career games that Parker came off the bench. 

