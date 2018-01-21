Around The League
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns supports Eagles during NFC title game

NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 21, 2018 11:43 PM ET

Sunday was a rough day for Minnesota Vikings fans, with their team suffering a 38-7 pounding at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. 

It was even rougher as All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, a key cog in the Timberwolves' quest to make the playoffs for the first time since 2004, took to his social media accounts decked out in Eagles garb during the game. 

Probably not the best timing, even if Towns did grow up about an hour away from Philadelphia in New Jersey. He apparently took enough heat from the locals that he extended an olive branch via Twitter several hours after the demolition, er, game. 

