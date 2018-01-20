Report: Utah Jazz could be willing to deal Rodney Hood before trade deadline

After falling to the New York Knicks at home on Friday, the Utah Jazz are six games in the loss column out of eighth place in the Western Conference. And with the trade deadline just 19 days away, the Jazz could be one of the more active teams on the market.

In fact, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that the Jazz are willing to deal their second leading scorer:

There is a growing belief in league personnel circles that Utah could move swingman Rodney Hood before the Feb. 8 trade deadline ... with multiple teams expressing interest — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

Rodney Hood is in the last year of his rookie contract, so he will be a restricted free agent this summer. In Utah, he's permanently behind Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell on the depth chart (though he started alongside Mitchell on Friday). He is having the best shooting season of his career, but his effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage are both below the league average, and he hasn't been much of a playmaker. His assist-turnover ratio of 0.97 ranks 104th among 106 guards who have averaged 20 or more minutes in at least 20 games this season.