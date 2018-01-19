Around The League
Around The League

Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers express interest in DeAndre Jordan, George Hill, Lou Williams

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 19, 2018 7:45 PM ET

5:52

Are the Cavaliers going to pull a move for Lou Williams, George Hill?

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be one of the more active teams ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Cavs are pursuing separate deals for both LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and Sacramento Kings guard George Hill, though it is unclear if they would have the assets to acquire both.


Jordan, who has missed each of the Clippers' last three games with an ankle injury, would give the Cavs a legitimate rim protector. Cleveland current ranks 28th in defensive rating.

Hill would provide depth in the Cavs' backcourt, which has been a weakness with Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and Iman Shumpert missing significant time.

 

 

Stein also reports that Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams is on the Cavs' radar.

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.