Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers express interest in DeAndre Jordan, George Hill, Lou Williams

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be one of the more active teams ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Cavs are pursuing separate deals for both LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and Sacramento Kings guard George Hill, though it is unclear if they would have the assets to acquire both.

Jordan, who has missed each of the Clippers' last three games with an ankle injury, would give the Cavs a legitimate rim protector. Cleveland current ranks 28th in defensive rating.

Hill would provide depth in the Cavs' backcourt, which has been a weakness with Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and Iman Shumpert missing significant time.

It remains to be seen if the Cavs have the assets to acquire one or both of their top targets, but league sources say they are in active pursuit of both. @ShamsCharania first reported Cleveland’s interest in Hill. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

Stein also reports that Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams is on the Cavs' radar.