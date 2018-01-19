Around The League
Around The League

Golden State Warriors rule out rookie Jordan Bell for at least two weeks with left ankle sprain

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 19, 2018 8:26 PM ET

0:32

Jordan Bell said he thought his ankle was broken at first, though postgame X-rays came back negative.

The Golden State Warriors ruled out rookie Jordan Bell for at least two weeks, after an MRI taken on Thursday confirmed he had inflammation in his sprained left ankle.

The injury happened 24 seconds into Wednesday's game in Chicago when Bulls center Robin Lopez threw down a one-handed dunk over Bell, who fell to the floor awkwardly. Bell eventually was taken off the court in a wheel chair.

"Good news overall. No structural damage is the main thing," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Friday. "He’s a young guy who heals quickly, so hopefully this is best-case scenario."


Bell, who watched practice on Friday and limped around without a walking boot, will miss at least the next five games. He could return as early as Feb. 2 in Sacramento.

Bell is averaging 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 66.4 percent from the floor across 38 appearances (11 starts) for Golden State this season.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.