Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell to come off bench in return from knee injury

If anyone forgot about a promising young piece of the Brooklyn's rebuild, they are about to be reminded.

D'Angelo Russell, who missed 31 games with a knee injury after a promising start to the season, will make his return to the lineup on Friday night when the Nets host Miami. The former No. 2 overall pick will come off the bench as Brooklyn eases their most significant offseason acquisition back into the rotation.

D’Angelo Russell will come off bench tonight: Ease him into rotation - Atkinson #Nets — Alex Labidou (@LabidouA) January 19, 2018

In the 12 games he played before suffering the injury, Russell averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Brooklyn traded the draft rights to Rookie of the Year candidate Kyle Kuzma and veteran center Brook Lopez to the Lakers in exchange fro Russell and veteran big man Timofey Mozgov on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft.