LeBron James nearing exclusive 30,000-point club

But as he approaches more history, James isn't in any rush. While 41 points is reachable for him in any game, James would prefer to join the 30,000-point club on Saturday when the Cavs host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Hopefully I don't do it tonight because my kids got school tomorrow," James said. "Hopefully I'll wait (until) Saturday. They can come to the weekend games. So, that would be pretty cool."

James' two sons, Bronny, 13, and Bryce, 10, typically attend weekend home games.

But even if they come to the game, James isn't so sure they'll be impressed by dad's accomplishment.

"Absolutely not," James said, smiling. "They could care less."

For James, seeing his name alongside some of the game's all-time greats is meaningful.

"It's not up there in the goals I set out for myself to be in this league," he said. "I definitely looked at the list and saw the list and seen of all the guys that have played in this league, and the number of guys that have played in this league, it's definitely a select few. It's a select company. So it's special in that right.

"But I can honestly sit here and say that I've never set out to set scoring records or be a part of a scoring club."