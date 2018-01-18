After further evaluation on Thursday, Jan. 18, Kris Dunn’s two dislocated front teeth were stabilized and have been splinted with braces as the form of treatment. He was also re-evaluated for concussion symptoms and has been placed in the NBA Concussion Protocol. Dunn will be out indefinitely related to the concussion and will not travel with the team to Atlanta.
Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn out indefinitely with concussion symptoms
Dunn also has procedure to stabilize dislocated front teeth
Team release
Jan 18, 2018 6:03 PM ET