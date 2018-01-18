Kevin Hart, Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. to headline 2018 NBA All-Star Game entertainment

NEW YORK -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that comedy superstar Kevin Hart, 11-time Grammy® Award winner Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D will headline the 2018 NBA All-Star Game entertainment on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 67th annual game will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and will be seen by fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

Prior to the game, Hart and special guests will take the All-Star stage for an exciting opening and an entertaining introduction of the All-Star teams. Hart is about to embark on his worldwide IRRESPONSIBLE tour, with dates announced later this month. He was most recently nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album (What Now?). Hart is also a four-time MVP and former coach of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Williams, a multi-faceted singer, songwriter, producer and fashion designer, alongside N.E.R.D, which released its fifth studio album, No One Ever Really Dies, last month, will perform a medley of chart-topping hits at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game. The record’s first single, “Lemon” featuring Rihanna, debuted on Billboard®’s Hot 100 in November, marking Williams’ 19th song on the chart. Williams was also nominated for his second Academy Award® and first Golden Globe® in 2017 for his work co-producing the film Hidden Figures.

In addition, eight-time Grammy Award winner Fergie will sing the U.S. national anthem prior to tip-off. The singer, songwriter and global superstar released her second full-length opus, Double Dutchess, along with her first visual album experience, Double Dutchess: Seeing Double, in September. She is currently hosting Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom.

Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, who released their 15th album, Fake Nudes, in the fall, will sing the Canadian national anthem. The group will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer with its Last Summer On Earth tour.

