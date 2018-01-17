Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha undergoes knee surgery

SALT LAKE CITY –The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha:

Sefolosha (6-7, 220, Switzerland) underwent successful right knee surgery to repair an avulsion of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) which he suffered against Charlotte on Jan. 12. The procedure was performed by Jazz head orthopaedic team physician Dr. Travis Maak in Salt Lake City this morning. Sefolosha will continue to rehab in Salt Lake City and will be out indefinitely.

In his 12th NBA season, Sefolosha owns averages of 8.2 points, his highest scoring average since 2008-09, on 49.2 percent from the field, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 38 games (six starts) for the Jazz on the year.